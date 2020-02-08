Meet the Opponent: The Tough-at-Home Indiana Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — There are a lot of similarities with Indiana and Purdue this season. Both teams, most notably, have been great at home and have struggled on the road. So that's not good news considering that round one of the state battle starts at Assembly Hall.

Saturday's game at 2 p.m. ET has a lot of meaning for both teams, of course, above and beyond the bragging rights. Both teams are still fighting for an NCAA Tournament berth and now that it's February, every game matters.

Here's three things you need to know about the Hoosiers.

1. Big men lead the way

Two guys who are getting their first taste of the Indiana-Purdue rivalry are freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis and junior Joey Brunk, the Hoosiers' two inside players. Jackson-Davis, the 6-foot-9 freshman from Greenwood who was Mr. Basketball in Indiana last year, is leading the Hoosiers in points (13.7) and rebounds (7.9). Brunk, the Butler transfer from Indianapolis, has started all 22 games as well and is averaging 8.0 points and 6.2 rebounds a game.

Indiana is at its best when the ball goes inside to these two. That's where the battle is going to take place on Saturday, and they can't wait to take part in this rivalry.

"It's an unbelievable opportunity to get to play in it,'' Brunk said of the Indiana-Purdue rivalry. "Growing up watching Big Ten games — but especially the IU-Purdue game always carries a little more weight. I remember watching it growing up, and you always made sure you got home in time from practice to be able to watch.

"It's really, really special to get the chance to play in it. I know it's going to be one of those that you're happy that you got to say you were a part of when you look back down the road.''

2. Hoosiers are rested and refreshed

Indiana hasn't played since last Saturday at Ohio State, so it's been good for the Hoosiers to get their legs back and get back on the practice court. After a rough stretch where they've lost three games in a row, it was a perfect time to hit the re-set button

"Guys get beat up and the road swings are hard, so it came at a good time'' Indiana coach Archie Miller said of the extra days off. "Just from a physical standpoint of being able to recover a little bit, it helps because we were battling some things with illness. We were battling some of the flu stuff and we're battling Race Thompson (back) being out. Jerome (Hunter) was sick, Joey (Brunk) was sick. So it just came at a decent time for us to find a way to kind of get our guys back together on the practice floor for the first time in a week or so, and that's always good.''

Having extra rest should make a difference. Purdue played Wednesday night against Iow, so that' a quick turnaround. Indiana was in Purdue's shoes last week, In both of their road losses last week — at Penn State and Ohio State — they were playing teams that had been off for a week, too. Fatigue was definitely a factor in the second half.

"I think it's a nice little break for us, especially getting used to having games back to back to back,'' Indiana senior guard Devonte Green said. "We get a couple more practices under our belt before this game and just more time to relax and recover.''

3. Losing streak gnaws at Hoosiers

Indiana has lost five straight games in this rivalry and Indiana coach Archie Miller is 0-3 so far against Matt Painter. Losing their edge in this rivalry has the Hoosiers worked up, and they're very interested in bringing that streak to an end on Saturday.

"it's been a one-sided rivalry the past three years, but especially on our home court, we need to bring a lot of energy and take it to them,'' Jackson-Davis said. "This means a lot to everyone in the state, for bragging rights. We're going to try to take it to them.''

