Purdue Moves Up in Latest AP Poll As Boilers Win 5th Straight Game
Now on a five-game winning streak, Purdue has moved up in the Associated Press poll. On Monday, the Boilermakers jumped up from No. 20 and are now at No. 17 heading into a new week.
The bump in the rankings comes after a 68-50 road win over Rutgers on Thursday and a 104-68 victory over Nebraska on Sunday. The Boilers have also defeated Toledo, Minnesota and Northwestern during this winning streak.
Here's the complete AP poll, which was released on Monday.
Associated Press college basketball poll (Jan. 13)
- Auburn Tigers (15-1)
- Iowa State Cyclones (14-1)
- Duke Blue Devils (14-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (14-2)
- Florida Gators (15-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (15-1)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (14-2)
- Kentucky Wildcats (13-3)
- Kansas Jayhawks (12-3)
- Houston Cougars (12-3)
- Texas A&M Aggies (13-3)
- Michigan state Spartans (14-2)
- Oregon Ducks (15-2)
- UConn Huskies (13-4)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-2)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-4)
- Purdue Boilermakers (13-4)
- Memphis Tigers (13-3)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (12-4)
- Michigan Wolverines (13-3)
- Ole Miss Rebels (14-2)
- Utah State Aggies (16-1)
- Georgia Bulldogs (14-2)
- Wisconsin Badgers (13-3)
- Baylor Bears (11-4)
Others receiving votes: St. John's (83), Oklahoma (63), West Virginia (61), Arizona (26), Louisville (17), Texas Tech (12), Maryland (11), Clemson (8), Missouri (8), Cincinnati (4), San Diego State (4), Saint Mary's (3), UC Irvine (2), New Mexico (2).
