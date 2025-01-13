Boilermakers Country

Purdue Moves Up in Latest AP Poll As Boilers Win 5th Straight Game

Purdue has now won five straight games, winning all by 18 points or more. The Boilermakers have moved up three spots in the AP poll as a result.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers guard Myles Colvin (5) reacts after dunking the ball
Purdue Boilermakers guard Myles Colvin (5) reacts after dunking the ball / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Now on a five-game winning streak, Purdue has moved up in the Associated Press poll. On Monday, the Boilermakers jumped up from No. 20 and are now at No. 17 heading into a new week.

The bump in the rankings comes after a 68-50 road win over Rutgers on Thursday and a 104-68 victory over Nebraska on Sunday. The Boilers have also defeated Toledo, Minnesota and Northwestern during this winning streak.

Here's the complete AP poll, which was released on Monday.

Associated Press college basketball poll (Jan. 13)

  1. Auburn Tigers (15-1)
  2. Iowa State Cyclones (14-1)
  3. Duke Blue Devils (14-2)
  4. Alabama Crimson Tide (14-2)
  5. Florida Gators (15-1)
  6. Tennessee Volunteers (15-1)
  7. Marquette Golden Eagles (14-2)
  8. Kentucky Wildcats (13-3)
  9. Kansas Jayhawks (12-3)
  10. Houston Cougars (12-3)
  11. Texas A&M Aggies (13-3)
  12. Michigan state Spartans (14-2)
  13. Oregon Ducks (15-2)
  14. UConn Huskies (13-4)
  15. Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-2)
  16. Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-4)
  17. Purdue Boilermakers (13-4)
  18. Memphis Tigers (13-3)
  19. Illinois Fighting Illini (12-4)
  20. Michigan Wolverines (13-3)
  21. Ole Miss Rebels (14-2)
  22. Utah State Aggies (16-1)
  23. Georgia Bulldogs (14-2)
  24. Wisconsin Badgers (13-3)
  25. Baylor Bears (11-4)

Others receiving votes: St. John's (83), Oklahoma (63), West Virginia (61), Arizona (26), Louisville (17), Texas Tech (12), Maryland (11), Clemson (8), Missouri (8), Cincinnati (4), San Diego State (4), Saint Mary's (3), UC Irvine (2), New Mexico (2).

Related stories on Purdue basketball

BIG TEN POWER RANKINGS: Illinois picked up two big road wins vs. Oregon and Washington, Nebraska takes down UCLA and Indiana gets a victory over Penn State. How did it impact the latest Big Ten basketball power rankings? CLICK HERE

WHAT PAINTER SAID: Purdue earned a blowout win on Sunday, defeating Nebraska 104-68. Here's everything coach Matt Painter had to say after the victory. CLICK HERE

CJ COX PROVIDES SPARK: Purdue freshman guard CJ Cox had a career day on Sunday, scoring 23 points, grabbing four rebounds and recording four steals in Sunday's 104-68 win vs Nebraska. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Basketball