My Two Cents: Purdue Can't Afford Slip-Up at Struggling Northwestern

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Northwestern sits at the bottom of the Big Ten standings, so you'd think this should be an easy win for Purdue on Saturday night. But not so fast.

This is Purdue. And this is a road game in the Big Ten, so nothing can be taken for granted. Not when the Boilermakers are 0-5 in the league and have struggled to find any kind of consistency away from Mackey Arena, especially on the offensive end of the floor.

So, be careful. Saturday night's 9 p.m. ET game in Evanston is no gimme. Especially when you have no idea which Purdue team is going to show up. It's one thing to lose when you don't have talent, but that's not the case with Purdue.

When you're losing because of effort, well, that's not a good thing. And Purdue coach Matt Painter has seen some of that.

"We've been a very streaky team on the road in terms of our effort,'' Painter said Friday. "In transition, we're not getting guys going full-tilt getting back. We haven't gotten hands up on shooters and we've had our bigs jogging back. That can't happen.

"They've been in winning situations, and they understand what it takes to do that, we just need guys to be more accountable. We've done that in spurts, but we haven't been consistent enough.''

Purdue is just 4-6 in the Big Ten and 11-10 overall. This game against a Northwestern team that is only 1-9 in the league and 6-14 overall is a must-win situation for the Boilermakers' NCAA Tournament hopes, simply because they are running out of opportunities to win. The Boilermakers only have 10 regular season games left, and they probably need to win seven of those 10 to feel comfortable about an NCAA Tournament berth prior to the Big Ten tourney in Indianapolis.

So that starts Saturday night. And you can't just show up. Purdue needs to play

Northwestern beat Nebraska — a team that beat Purdue by 14 — and the Wildcats lost a one-possession game at Illinois 75-71, and that's against a team that's blown out Purdue twice. So this can be a scary trap game for sure.

"They've had a lot of games where they've played really well at home, but have not finished,'' Painter said of the Wildcats. "That's no different from how we've started games on the road, digging ourselves big holes.''

Painter just hasn't been able to find the right combinations to work on the road. He's never been able to find two or three perimeter guys hot in the same game away from home, and he's even struggled to get a lot out of BOTH Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms in the same road game, too.

But he keeps trying, keeps shuffling the deck, hoping to deal himself a winning hand.

"You try different things a coach, who you play, who you start,'' Painter said. "We just haven't shot the ball well, and we have to do a better job of rewarding ourselves when we take quality shots. Shooting the basketball well cures a lot of things.''

Williams had that huge game at Michigan — 36 points and 20 rebounds — but he's also been held to single-digits in two road losses.

Haarms, who's been hampered with foul trouble and injuries on the road, has scored a TOTAL of 16 points in Purdue's five road losses. That just doesn't work. Painter has had to pick and choose when to play Williams and Haarms together, and it hasn't been nearly as often as he'd like.

Playing a late game — 9 p.m. ET — doesn't help either, because especially in quiet Welsh-Ryan Arena, you have to bring your own energy.

"I think it's been more of a learning experience for us as to how hard you have to play on the road to get a win in the Big Ten,'' Purdue center Matt Haarms said. "There's nothing harder to do than win a Big Ten road game.

"You've got to be there for 40 minutes. You just can't be good for 30 or 35 minutes, because you can get blown out on the road in those five minutes. It's happened to us a few times. Too many times, really.

Haarms also knows the importance of getting off to a good start, because you don't want the Wildcats to develop any sort of confidence.

"It's extremely important to have that energy early and get off to a good start. We've had a few of those games where we've gotten blown out early, and we can't have that,'' Haarms said. "We've talked about that, and we've made that a priority. We've got to go out and play right from the jump.''

Haarms knows all about finishing strong. February is an important month in college basketball, always has been, always will be.

"I think our best basketball is still ahead of us,'' he said. "Our biggest thing is that we haven't been consistent with everybody having a good night on the same night. We've talked about that, and we say it all the time now, 'Let's go have a good game together.'

Saturday night is a good place to start.

