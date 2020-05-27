BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Recruiting: Purdue Offer Jalen Washington Recovering Well from ACL Tear

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jalen Washington is that unique recruit who is both intriguing and mysterious. The first because all the numbers say he's going to be a great player, the second because no one has really seen a lot of him at the high school level.

Washington is a 6-foot-9 five-star recruit from Gary (Ind.) West Side who has added 20 pounds of muscle recently and is up to 230 pounds. He has limitless potential, but a very condensed high school resume, because he's only played seven games in two years, missing much of his freshman year with a fractured shoulder and then tearing the ACL in his right knee just before the start of his sophomore season a year ago.

But he's shown enough in AAU summers that everyone thinks he's going to be sensational, and those five stars are legit. Indiana and dozens of others have offered, and Washington told nwitimes.com that he's heard from Indiana recently.

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a monkey wrench into the summer AAU season, but that's not really affecting Washington anyway, because he was going to sit out the summer to continue rehab. He wants to be full-go for his junior season at West Side.

"It'll definitely be different because I haven't played in a while, but I'm going to be excited," Washington said of playing in West Side's 2020-21 season opener. "I'm looking forward to actually playing the whole season. It'll be fun."

Washington is currently ranked No. 17 nationally in the Class of 2022 in the 247Sports composite rankings, and he is the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Indiana.

“A lot of things coming to him now are not really a ‘wow’ moment for him because he was expecting it,'' West Side coach Chris Buggs said. There are still some things he has to get used to as far as the attention he gets – like random people who want to talk to him.''

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: Why Mitch Daniels Has it Right on Re-Opening Campus in Fall

Statistics used by Purdue president Mitch Daniels says that students are at a very low risk in this COVID-19 pandemic, and he believes having students back on campus in the fall — and acting smartly — is the right next step.

tombrew94

Right or Wrong? Purdue's Jeff Brohm Ranked 8th Among Big Ten Coaches

In a ranking of Big Ten coaches, Purdue's Jeff Brohm was just outside the top half of the league's leaders, likely hurt by a disappointing 2019 season that was wrecked by injuries.

tombrew94

by

GAColtsFan

Surprise, Surprise: Purdue on List of Teams That Have Contacted Indiana Transfer Justin Smith

Justin Smith played nearly 100 games at Indiana, but he has entered the NCAA transfer portal and Purdue was one of the first teams to contact him.

tombrew94

Purdue Players Will Return to Completely Different Campus in a Few Weeks

It will be safety first when Purdue's football and basketball players start returning to campus in a few weeks, and it will never be the same again. It's "the new normal.''

tombrew94

by

thomasbrew

Haarms Fires Good Parting Shot: 'All I Have to Say is 7-0 to Indiana'

Former Purdue center Matt Haarms was on the Titus & Tate podcast on Friday and he said he had "great respect'' for Matt Painter and loved taking a shot at arch-rival Indiana.

tombrew94

Big Ten Postposes Annual Media Days Event in Chicago in July

Big Ten Media Days always has been the first event to kick off the conference's football season, but the July event for coaches, players and media won't take place this year.

tombrew94

Happy 84th Birthday to Legendary Purdue Basketball Coach Gene Keady

Gene Keady, the legendary basketball coach who patrolled the Purdue sidelines for 25 years and won six Big Ten titles, turns 84 years old on Thursday.

tombrew94

by

thomasbrew

NCAA Lifts Ban on Football, Basketball Players Working Out on Campus

Players can start to return to Purdue's campus on June 1, which is a welcome sign after more than two months of closures and cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: Don't Be Surprised if Nojel Eastern Never Plays at Michigan

If Purdue transfer Nojel Eastern indeed has to sit out a full season at Michigan, his impatience to turn pro might lead to another hasty — and poor — decision.

tombrew94

What Tom Izzo Said About Purdue's Matt Painter, NCAA's Transfer Problems

Tom Izzo, the Hall of Fame coach from Michigan State, applauded Matt Painter's take on recent transfers, and is worried about what future transfer rules might do to the game.

tombrew94