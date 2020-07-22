BoilermakersCountry
Purdue Gets Illinois State as First-Round Opponent in Cancun Event

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.  Cancun Challenge tournament officials have announced that Purdue will take on Illinois State in the opening round of the event on Tuesday, Nov. 24, in Melbourne, Fla.

The other side of the bracket will pit Clemson vs. Mississippi State with both contests being aired on the CBS Sports Network. The Boilermakers and Redbirds will tip off at 6 p.m. ET.

In addition, officials have announced that Purdue will host Rider in a preliminary game in Mackey Arena on Friday, Nov. 20.

There is still some hesitation, however, in whether nonconference basketball games will be played this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the Big Ten decided that only conference games would be played for every fall sport, including football. That meant Purdue lost three games, home affairs with Memphis and Air Force, and a road game at Boston College.

It's too early to tell about how winter sports might be impacted.

This is Purdue’s second appearance in the Cancun Challenge. The Boilermakers defeated Utah State and Auburn to win the 2016 event. With the tournament’s announcement of moving the event to Florida, it is the second straight year that Purdue’s nonconference tournament has been in Florida. Last year they played in the   Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Fla., beating TCU before losing to Florida State in overtime in the championship game

Purdue has played Illinois State eight times and has never lost. The Boilermakers haven't played the Redbirds since the 2001 NIT, won by Purdue 90-79.

Clemson leads the series with Purdue 3-2 margin, with the last meeting on Nov. 28, 2012. Purdue and Mississippi State have met just once, a 77-46 Purdue win on Dec. 28, 1984.

Purdue also has played Rider only once, an 81-77 Purdue victory on Nov. 17, 2013.

This year’s tournament will be played at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne. Details on tickets, hotels and fan packages are still to come. Fans are asked to refrain from booking lodging until team hotel and other amenities are announced. The Cancun Challenge will return to the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in 2021.

Basketball

Sports Illustrated Publishers' Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Purdue stars Rondale Moore and George Karlaftis were first-team selections on the all-Big Ten team selected by Sports Illustrated publishers around the league.

tombrew94

Purdue's Ben Nisle, Jack Firestone Impress at College Summer League All-Star Game

At the College Summer League at Grand Park's All-Star Game, Purdue's Ben Nisle and Jack Firestone both shined.

Brett Douglas

Purdue's Rondale Moore, David Bell Both on Biletnikoff Watch List For Top Receiver

Purdue is one of only four schools in the country to have two players nominated for the same national award, as Rondale Moore and David Beel are on the watch list for the Biletnikoff award.

tombrew94

SI Report: Power 5 Schools to Have Universal COVID-19 Testing Plans, Rules

According to a document being drafted by Power 5 conferences, players who test positive will have to miss at least 10 days of competition as league try to adapt similar protocols to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

tombrew94

Purdue Takes Over Big Ten Network on Tuesday

Get those DVRs set to catch a lot of classic Purdue football and basketball games during Purdue's 24-hour takeover on Tuesday.

tombrew94

TBT: Golden Eagles and Sideline Cancer Advance to Finals to Play for $1 Million

In the TBT semifinals, the Golden Eagles came out victorious, while Sideline Cancer needed a game-winning three pointer to continue their Cinderella run.

Brett Douglas

3 Boilers Selected for College Summer League All-Star Game on Thursday

Boilermakers baseball stars Ben Nisle, Miles Simington and Jack Firestone have been selected to play in the College Summer League All-Star Game on Thursday at Victory Field.

tombrew94

Purdue Student Gets Some ESPN Love During Korean Baseball Broadcast

Purdue sophomore-to-be Jeremy Frank has already written two books on quirky baseball statistics, and he got a chance to talk about them during an ESPN baseball broadcast on Saturday morning.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: How About We Start New Big Ten Schedule with Boilers at Indiana?

The Big Ten announced on Thursday that all fall sports teams will only play conference games, which means schedules will be altered to be sure the most important games get played. So let's start with the Old Oaken Bucket.

tombrew94

by

GAColtsFan

Former Purdue Running Back Raheem Mostert Requests Trade From 49ers

After a breakout season with the 49ers, Raheem Mostert has requested a trade due to a contract dispute.

Brett Douglas