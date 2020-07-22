Purdue Gets Illinois State as First-Round Opponent in Cancun Event

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Cancun Challenge tournament officials have announced that Purdue will take on Illinois State in the opening round of the event on Tuesday, Nov. 24, in Melbourne, Fla.

The other side of the bracket will pit Clemson vs. Mississippi State with both contests being aired on the CBS Sports Network. The Boilermakers and Redbirds will tip off at 6 p.m. ET.

In addition, officials have announced that Purdue will host Rider in a preliminary game in Mackey Arena on Friday, Nov. 20.

There is still some hesitation, however, in whether nonconference basketball games will be played this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the Big Ten decided that only conference games would be played for every fall sport, including football. That meant Purdue lost three games, home affairs with Memphis and Air Force, and a road game at Boston College.

It's too early to tell about how winter sports might be impacted.

This is Purdue’s second appearance in the Cancun Challenge. The Boilermakers defeated Utah State and Auburn to win the 2016 event. With the tournament’s announcement of moving the event to Florida, it is the second straight year that Purdue’s nonconference tournament has been in Florida. Last year they played in the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Fla., beating TCU before losing to Florida State in overtime in the championship game

Purdue has played Illinois State eight times and has never lost. The Boilermakers haven't played the Redbirds since the 2001 NIT, won by Purdue 90-79.

Clemson leads the series with Purdue 3-2 margin, with the last meeting on Nov. 28, 2012. Purdue and Mississippi State have met just once, a 77-46 Purdue win on Dec. 28, 1984.

Purdue also has played Rider only once, an 81-77 Purdue victory on Nov. 17, 2013.

This year’s tournament will be played at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne. Details on tickets, hotels and fan packages are still to come. Fans are asked to refrain from booking lodging until team hotel and other amenities are announced. The Cancun Challenge will return to the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in 2021.