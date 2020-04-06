Purdue Basketball Schedules November Home Game with Indiana State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The second piece of Purdue's basketball schedule was announced on Monday when the school announced that the Boilermakers will play Indiana State on Nov. 13 in Mackey Arena.

According to the release from the school, game time and television information will be announced at a later date. It sets the stage for a basketball-football doubleheader weekend, because Jeff Brohm's team plays Wisconsin at home the next day.

Purdue owns a 29-4 all-time advantage against the Sycamores, last defeating Indiana State on Dec. 18, 2010, winning 65-52 in Indianapolis. Purdue coach Matt Painter is 5-1 against Indiana State, posting a 3-1 record with the Boilermakers and a 2-0 mark while at Southern Illinois during the 2003-04 season when the two schools were in the Missouri Valley Conference together.

The two teams played a charity exhibition game in Oct. 2017, a 94-72 Boilermaker victory. Carsen Edwards and Dakota Mathias led Purdue with 16 points, while then-freshman Matt Haarms had 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks in 17 minutes of action.

Last season, Indiana State posted an 18-12 overall record with an 11-7 conference mark, placing tied for third in the Missouri Valley standings and ranking No. 105 in the final NET rankings.

The Sycamores defeated Northern Iowa (67-64) and fell to Dayton in a close game (86-81) last year. Indiana State was ranked No. 16 nationally a year ago in 3-point percentage, making 37.5 percent of their long balls. (Purdue ranked No. 197 out of 350 teams after shooting 33.0 percent.)

Indiana State coach Greg Lansing will return three starters, including leading scorer Tyreke Key (15.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 38.9 3P pct.) and Jake Laravia (9.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 11-27 3Ps).

Purdue has announced one other game so far next season. The Boilermakers will play West Virginia on Dec. 13 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. in a nationally televised game.