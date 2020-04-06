BoilermakersCountry
Purdue Basketball Schedules November Home Game with Indiana State

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The second piece of Purdue's basketball schedule was announced on Monday when the school announced that the Boilermakers will play Indiana State on Nov. 13 in Mackey Arena.

According to the release from the school, game time and television information will be announced at a later date. It sets the stage for a basketball-football doubleheader weekend, because Jeff Brohm's team plays Wisconsin at home the next day. 

Purdue owns a 29-4 all-time advantage against the Sycamores, last defeating Indiana State on Dec. 18, 2010, winning 65-52 in Indianapolis. Purdue coach Matt Painter is 5-1 against Indiana State, posting a 3-1 record with the Boilermakers and a 2-0 mark while at Southern Illinois during the 2003-04 season when the two schools were in the Missouri Valley Conference together.

The two teams played a charity exhibition game in Oct. 2017, a 94-72 Boilermaker victory. Carsen Edwards and Dakota Mathias led Purdue with 16 points, while then-freshman Matt Haarms had 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks in 17 minutes of action.

Last season, Indiana State posted an 18-12 overall record with an 11-7 conference mark, placing tied for third in the Missouri Valley standings and ranking No. 105 in the final NET rankings. 

The Sycamores defeated Northern Iowa (67-64) and fell to Dayton in a close game (86-81) last year. Indiana State was ranked No. 16 nationally a year ago in 3-point percentage, making 37.5 percent of their long balls. (Purdue ranked No. 197 out of 350 teams after shooting 33.0 percent.) 

Indiana State coach Greg Lansing will return three starters, including leading scorer Tyreke Key (15.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 38.9 3P pct.) and Jake Laravia (9.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 11-27 3Ps).

Purdue has announced one other game so far next season. The Boilermakers will play West Virginia on Dec. 13 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. in a nationally televised game. 

Breaking News: Purdue Center Matt Haarms to Enter Transfer Portal

Purdue center Matt Haarms has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal and will look for another school to play for during his final year of eligibility. He is scheduled to graduate in May, and will be eligible immediately.

tombrew94

Former Purdue Linebacker Markus Bailey Medically Cleared, Talks About NFL Draft

Linebacker Markus Bailey was medically cleared and now has completed his combine workout on video just two weeks before the NFL Draft.

Brett Douglas

For Sports Agent Buddy Baker, COVID-19 Takes Both of His Parents on Same Day

Purdue grad Buddy Baker, a sports agent who represents Matt Painter and several NFL players, lost both of his parents to the COVID-19 virus on Sunday.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: No Simple Solution to Extra Year for Spring Athletes

The NCAA made the right first move on Monday, granting all spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility. But how the expanded rosters get paid for is another matter completely.

tombrew94

Former Purdue Legend Drew Brees And Family Donate $5 Million To State of Louisiana

Louisiana has been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, so New Orleans Saints and former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees and his family are donating $5 million to the state.

Brett Douglas

My Two Cents: In Trying Times, Brees and Stefanovic Make Us Smile

Stuck at home because of the COVID-10 pandemic, it was great to get a laugh out of tweets from Purdue guys Drew Brees and Sasha Stefanovic.

tombrew94

2020 Tokyo Olympics Will Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus

This week's news has been dominated by the 2020 Tokyo Olympics being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brett Douglas

Former Purdue Quarterback David Blough Still Sees Future With Detroit Lions

Despite the Detroit Lions signing Chase Daniel as a backup quarterback, David Blough remains confident in earning the backup role.

Brett Douglas

Purdue To Play West Virginia in New York in December

The Boilermakers will square off with West Virginia on Dec. 13 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. as part of a triple header.

tombrew94

Former Purdue Great Drew Brees Re-Signs With Saints

Former Purdue football legendary quarterback Drew Brees re-signed for two years with the New Orleans Saints.

Brett Douglas