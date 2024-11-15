Purdue Releases Availability Report vs. No. 2 Alabama
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue will be without junior forward Brian Waddell again. He was listed as "out" on the Boilermakers' availabaility report prior to Friday night's showdown with No. 2 Alabama.
Waddell has not played yet this season, suffering a fracture in his hand during the preseason. He last played in Purdue's exhibition game against Grand Valley State. Coach Matt Painter has not put a timeline on his return.
The Boilermakers are also without 7-foot-4 freshman center Daniel Jacobsen, who suffered a tibia fracture in his right leg in Purdue's second game of the year against Northern Kentucky. He is likely out for the season.
Both Purdue and Alabama enter Friday's game with perfect 3-0 records. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on Peacock.
