Purdue Releases Availability Report vs. Yale
Purdue junior forward Brian Waddell will miss another game due to a fracture in his hand. He was listed as "out" on the Boilermakers' availability report for Monday night's contest against Yale.
Waddell has missed all three games of the regular season due to injury. He last played in Purdue's exhibition game against Grand Valley State, but has been sidelined since.
Waddell has played in 31 career games at Purdue, scoring 25 points, grabbing 19 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.
The Boilermakers are also without 7-foot-4 freshman Daniel Jacobsen, who suffered a fractured tibia in his right leg in Purdue's win over Northern Kentucky on Friday. He had earned a starting job with the Boilers and scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots in the season-opening win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Purdue and Yale are scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
