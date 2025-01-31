Purdue Remains Focused on Big Ten Title with Rival Indiana Coming to Town
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A lot of hype always surrounds the annual matchups between Purdue and Indiana, but Boilermaker veterans Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer aren't getting too caught up in the rivalry hype. For the two junior guards, they're keeping the team's long-term goals at the forefront.
Purdue enters Friday night's showdown against Indiana with an 8-2 record, sitting at No. 2 in the Big Ten standings. The Boilermakers only trail Michigan State, which owns a 9-0 mark in league games currently.
After playing in this rivalry game for the last two years, both Smith and Loyer fully understand the significance of this matchup. But they also know how important it is in their chase for a third consecutive league title.
"Ultimately, it's keeping our goals in mind — winning the Big Ten," Loyer said when asked about the rivalry with Indiana. "You've got to beat your rivals, win your home games if you want to do that. Getting our guys ready to go, making sure we're ready come tipoff."
"It's just another Big Ten game for me. That's just how I see it," Smith said.
Smith and Loyer have been on the winning and losing side of this rivalry. During the 2022-23 campaign, the Boilermakers were swept by the Hoosiers — though it didn't derail their path to a Big Ten regular season title.
Last year, the junior guards got revenge on the in-state rival, posting a pair of 20-point victories over the Hoosiers. Those victories helped the Boilermakers win a second straight league championship.
With Purdue already having two losses in conference play, it amps up the intensity for Friday night's clash, even for the new Boilers on the roster.
"I feel excited. I feel like we're in a very good position right now, we're at home, too," freshman guard CJ Cox said. "That definitely gives us a little bit of a boost. We're going to be prepared for this game."
Like Cox, Harris will also be playing in his first Purdue-Indiana rivalry game on Friday. Obviously, the freshman has the same goals as his teammates in the pursuit of a conference title, but he also acknowledged the importance of this week's game against the Hoosiers.
"This game just means more to me, to everyone else," Harris said. "It's a rivalry, so we have to handle our business, especially on our home court."
Sometimes, these rivalry games can be overwhelming, especially for the newcomers on the roster. But that doesn't appear to be the case in West Lafayette. Like Smith and Loyer, even the freshman are locked in and focused on winning another conference title.
Beating Indiana on Friday is just another step in that process.
