Purdue Slips Just Outside Top-10 in Latest Associated Press Poll
Purdue has fallen in the latest Associated Press rankings after going 1-1 in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers dropped three spots, going from No. 8 to No. 11 in the AP poll.
Last week, Purdue dropped an 81-70 road contest to Penn State — a final score that looks much closer than how the game actually played out. But the Boilermakers bounced back in a big way on Sunday, defeating Maryland 83-78 at Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers are 8-2 on the season and sit 1-1 in Big Ten play. Here's how the complete top-25 looks from the Associated Press.
Associated Press college basketball poll (Dec. 9)
- Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)
- Auburn Tigers (8-1)
- Iowa State Cyclones (7-1)
- Duke Blue Devils (7-2)
- Kentucky Wildcats (8-1)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (9-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2)
- Florida Gators (9-0)
- Kansas Jayhawks (7-2)
- Purdue Boilermakers (8-2)
- Oregon Ducks (9-1)
- Oklahoma Sooners (9-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (8-1)
- Houston Cougars (5-3)
- Clemson Tigers (9-1)
- Texas A&M Aggies (8-2)
- UConn Huskies (7-3)
- Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
- Wisconsin Badgers (8-2)
- Michigan State Spartans (8-2)
- Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1)
- San Diego State Aztecs (6-2)
- UCLA Bruins (8-1)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1)
Others receiving votes: Baylor (150), Arizona State (143), Memphis (123), Missouri (119), Penn State (90), Arkansas (89), Drake (67), Pitt (62), Utah State (57), Illinois (47), St. John's (43), Maryland (39), Dayton (38), Creighton (32), Indiana (30), West Virginia (30), North Carolina (24), Georgia (21), Saint Mary's (20), Texas (8), Rhode Island (3), Loyola Chicago (1).
