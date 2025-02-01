Purdue Surpasses Indiana on All-Time College Basketball Wins List
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue defeated Indiana in more ways than one on Friday night. Not only did the 10th-ranked Boilermakers pull out an 81-76 victory over the Hoosiers at Mackey Arena, they also surpassed them on college basketball's all-time wins leaderboard.
With Friday night's victory over Indiana, Purdue is now in the top-10 in program wins all-time. Entering the rivalry game, the two schools were tied with 1,945 program wins. The Boilermakers are now at 1,946, putting them in the No. 10 spot.
So, yes, it was a double victory for Purdue on Friday night.
Friday's game was an instant classic from Mackey Arena. Purdue and Indiana traded punches throughout the game, with the contest decided in the final 30 seconds.
With Indiana leading 76-75, Purdue junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn knocked down a 15-foot jump hook to give the Boilermakers a lead at 77-76 with 11 seconds to play. Purdue then got two stops on the defensive end and iced it away at the free throw line.
It was the third straight win for the Boilers and their 16th victory in the last 20 meetings. The two schools still meet one more time, a Feb. 23 meeting at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
KAUFMAN-RENN PROVES INVALUABLE: Trey Kaufman-Renn hit the game-winning shot, but his value in Purdue's win over Indiana extended much further than the final 15 seconds on Friday night. CLICK HERE
KAUFMAN-RENN HITS GAME WINNER: Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn had the most important play of the game, hitting a floater with 11 seconds left to give the Boilermakers a late lead. CLICK HERE
PAINT CREW APPLAUDS WOODSON: Before the start of Friday's game between No. 10 Purdue and Indiana, The Paint Crew gave IU coach Mike Woodson and interesting welcome to Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE