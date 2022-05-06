Skip to main content
Purdue Transfer Eric Hunter Jr. Announces Commitment to Butler

After four seasons with the Purdue basketball program, Eric Hunter Jr. announced his decision to transfer to Butler for his final year of college eligibility. The Indianapolis native averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Boilermakers last season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After four years with the Purdue basketball program, Eric Hunter Jr. will not suit up for the Boilermakers for the 2022-23 season. The Indianapolis native is headed home after announcing his commitment to Butler on Friday. 

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard joined the Purdue basketball program as a three-star recruit as part of the team's 2018 recruiting class out of Charles A Tindley Accelerated School in Indianapolis. 

Hunter, a Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection, averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Boilermakers last season. He appeared in 128 games in four years with the program. 

The Bulldogs are under the direction of newly-hired head coach Thad Matta, who arrives in Indianapolis for his second stint with the team. Butler recorded a 14-19 overall record, which included a 6-14 mark in the Big East Conference. 

Purdue currently has just one point guard on its roster for the 2022-23 season, a three-star true freshman in Braden Smith out of Westfield High School. Hunter is the second point guard to officially depart from the program, joining Isaiah Thompson. 

