Purdue Transfer Eric Hunter Jr. Announces Commitment to Butler

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After four years with the Purdue basketball program, Eric Hunter Jr. will not suit up for the Boilermakers for the 2022-23 season. The Indianapolis native is headed home after announcing his commitment to Butler on Friday.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard joined the Purdue basketball program as a three-star recruit as part of the team's 2018 recruiting class out of Charles A Tindley Accelerated School in Indianapolis.

Hunter, a Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection, averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Boilermakers last season. He appeared in 128 games in four years with the program.

The Bulldogs are under the direction of newly-hired head coach Thad Matta, who arrives in Indianapolis for his second stint with the team. Butler recorded a 14-19 overall record, which included a 6-14 mark in the Big East Conference.

Purdue currently has just one point guard on its roster for the 2022-23 season, a three-star true freshman in Braden Smith out of Westfield High School. Hunter is the second point guard to officially depart from the program, joining Isaiah Thompson.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

IOWA STATE TRANSFER TYRESE HUNTER INCLUDES PURDUE IN TOP 6: Tyrese Hunter, the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year, released his top six on Wednesday after entering the transfer portal after one season at Iowa State. Purdue basketball is among the final candidates to land the talented point guard. CLICK HERE

Tyrese Hunter, the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year, released his top six on Wednesday after entering the transfer portal after one season at Iowa State. Purdue basketball is among the final candidates to land the talented point guard. THOMPSON TRANSFERS TO FLORIDA GULF COAST: Purdue transfer guard Isaiah Thompson is headed to Florida Gulf Coast after three seasons with the program. The Zionsville, Indiana, native averaged 4.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game during the 2021-22 season. CLICK HERE

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter and Facebook