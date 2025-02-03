Purdue vs. Iowa: Hawkeyes Reveal Major Update on Star Sophomore Owen Freeman
The Iowa basketball team announced some major news ahead of Tuesday's Big Ten clash against Purdue. The Hawkeyes will be without sophomore superstar Owen Freeman, who will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to an injury to his right hand.
Freeman ends his season averaging 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 assists per game. He is the leading scorer and rebounder for the Hawkeyes this year.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery released a statement regarding Freeman's injury on Monday.
"After discussions with Owen, his family and our medical staff, surgery is the best course of treatment in terms of proper healing and rehabilitation," McCaffery said. "We expect Owen to make a full recovery. He has the full support of his teammates and coaches during this entire process."
The announcement comes just a day before Purdue travels to Iowa City to play the Hawkeyes. The Boilermakers head to Carver-Hawkeye Arena having won nine of their last 10 games.
Freeman was the co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season, sharing the honor with Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako. In his first season with the Hawkeyes, Freeman averaged 10.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.
Purdue and Iowa are scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff on Tuesday and the game will air on Peacock.
Related Big Ten stories
BIG TEN STANDINGS: The race between Michigan State, Purdue and Michigan for the top spot in the Big Ten standings is really heating up as the calendar turns to February. CLICK HERE
BARNHIZER OUT FOR SEASON: Northwestern coach Chris Collins revealed that star Brooks Barnhizer will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season. He was averaging 17.1 points per game. CLICK HERE
PURDUE TOP-5 IN BROADCASTER RANKING: FOX college basketball broadcaster John Fanta has moved Purdue into his top-five following the Boilermakers' win over Indiana on Friday. CLICK HERE