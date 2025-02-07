Purdue vs. USC: Trojans Without Leading Scorer vs. Boilermakers
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — USC will be short-handed for Friday night's Big Ten clash with No. 7. Per a report from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Desmond Claude, the team's leading scorer, is ruled out for the game.
Claude did not play in USC's last game against Northwestern, a 77-75 loss to the Wildcats. He last played on Saturday in a 70-64 victory over then-No. 7 Michigan State — handing the Spartans their first loss.
The 6-foot-6 junior guard has been battling a knee injury.
Claude has been an excellent scorer for the Trojans this season, averaging 16.2 points per game while shooting 49.8% from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range. He's also averaging 4.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
USC enters Friday night's game against Purdue with a 13-9 record and a 5-6 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers are 18-5 on the year and 10-2 in league play.
Friday marks USC's first ever visit to Mackey Arena.
