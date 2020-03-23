Purdue To Play West Virginia in New York in December

BoilermakersCountry
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has announced that the Purdue men’s basketball team will face West Virginia in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 13. 

The game will take place Dec. 13, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as part of a tripleheader. It will mark Purdue’s first appearance in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational and first regular-season game in New York City since the Jimmy V Classic in early December 2016, a 97-64 win over Arizona State in Madison Square Garden. 

The 2018 Big Ten Tournament was also held in Madison Square Garden, where Purdue finished as the runner-up. 

The Boilermakers own a 7-1 series advantage against the Mountaineers, last facing West Virginia in Dec. 2013. The two teams played in four straight seasons from 2010 to 2013, then scrimmaged regularly in the preseason scrimmage until last year. 

West Virginia posted a 21-10 overall record and a 9-9 mark in the Big 12 Conference a year ago, being ranked in the top 25 for the majority of the season. The Mountaineers return six of their top seven scorers from a year ago, including their three-leading scorers in Oscar Tshiebwe (11.2 PPG), Derek Culver (10.4 PPG) and Miles McBride (9.5 PPG). 

Purdue, meanwhile, will return five of its top-six scorers, including its top three in Trevion Williams (11.5 PPG), Eric Hunter Jr. (10.6 PPG) and Sasha Stefanovic (9.1 PPG). The Boilermakers posted five wins against nationally-ranked teams during the 2019-20 season and will carry 24 straight sellouts at Mackey Arena into the 2020-21 season.

