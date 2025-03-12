Purdue Women's Basketball: 2025 Top Prospect Decommits From Program
Kira Reynolds, a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, has decommitted from Purdue. The talented South Bend Washington standout announced her decision with a social media post on Thursday.
"Just wanted to say thank you to Purdue, Coach Katie, and staff for the time invested in me and my recruitment," Reynolds wrote on X. "I am looking forward to the next chapter."
In her senior season at Washington, Reynolds averaged15.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, 6.6 blocks, 6.5 steals and 3.9 assists per game. She became the first player in IHSAA history to record a quintuple-double, as the 6-foot-4 senior scored 14 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, dished out 12 assists, recorded 11 steals and blocked 10 shots in a game earlier this year.
Additionally, Reynolds became the first player in Indiana high school history to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 blocks and 300 assists in a career.
Reynolds is a strong candidate to be named Indiana Miss Basketball for the 2024-25 season after leading South Bend Washington to a 24-2 record and an IHSAA sectional championship. The Panthers were defeated by Warsaw in the tournament regionals.
Reynolds is the younger sister of current Purdue players Amiyah Reynolds and Mila Reynolds.
Purdue is still bringing in two other four-star prospects — Avery Gordon (Brownsburg, Ind.) and Keona Douwstra (Amsterdam, The Netherlands).
