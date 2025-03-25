Purdue WBB Freshman Guard Jordyn Poole Enters Transfer Portal
Another Purdue women's basketball player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Tuesday, Dub Jellison of Rivals.com reported that freshman guard Jordyn Poole is exploring her options outside of West Lafayette. She became the fourth player to enter on Tuesday.
Poole spent just one season at Purdue and played in only eight games after suffering an injury. The 5-foot-7 guard was a four-star prospect in the 2024 class and was an Indiana All-Star as a junior and a senior.
In her eight games on the court, Poole averaged 2.8 points and 1.4 assists per game. She will have three years of eligibility remaining, but could also potentially receive a medical redshirt year from the NCAA since her freshman year was cut short.
Poole is now the fifth player from Purdue's 2024-25 roster to enter the portal. Sophomore Sophie Swanson and sisters Amiyah Reynolds (freshman) and Mila Reynolds (junior) also entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Senior Jayla Smith entered the portal last week as a graduate transfer.
Tuesday marked the first day in which women's college basketball players could enter the portal.
