Purdue Women's Basketball Home, Road Opponents Announced for 2025-26 Big Ten Season
The Big Ten has announced the home and road opponents for every team in the conference. So, while dates and times have yet to be announced, the Purdue women's basketball team knows who it will face during the 2024-25 season.
Big Ten teams play 18 conference games during the regular season. The Boilermakers have a protected rivalry with Indiana, meaning that will be a home-and-home series. Purdue will then have eight home-only opponents and eight road-only opponents.
Here's what the schedule of opponents looks like for coach Katie Gearlds and the Boilers heading into the 2025-26 campaign (specific dates to be released later).
Home opponents
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Michigan State Spartans
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Washington Huskies
- Oregon Ducks
Road opponents
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan Wolverines
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Wisconsin Badgers
- USC Trojans
- UCLA Bruins
Home and road opponent
- Indiana Hoosiers
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
BOILERS HIRE PHILLIPS AS AHC: Former San Jose State coach April Phillips has joined Katie Gearlds and company on the Purdue women's basketball staff, the program announced on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
WHITE SPEAKS ON CLARK'S WORK ETHIC: New Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White talked about Caitlin Clark's work ethic, how she approaches reps and her discipline when it comes to practice. CLICK HERE
HENDERSON COMMITS TO PURDUE WBB: The Purdue women's basketball team received another transfer pledge this week, landing a commitment from former UNC-Wilmington starting guard Taylor Henderson. CLICK HERE