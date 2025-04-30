Boilermakers Country

Purdue Women's Basketball Home, Road Opponents Announced for 2025-26 Big Ten Season

Purdue knows its home and road opponents for the 2025-26 Big Ten women's basketball season. The Boilers also have a home-and-home with Indiana.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers forwards Lana McCarthy (35) and Kendall Puryear (22) cheer from the bench
Purdue Boilermakers forwards Lana McCarthy (35) and Kendall Puryear (22) cheer from the bench / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Big Ten has announced the home and road opponents for every team in the conference. So, while dates and times have yet to be announced, the Purdue women's basketball team knows who it will face during the 2024-25 season.

Big Ten teams play 18 conference games during the regular season. The Boilermakers have a protected rivalry with Indiana, meaning that will be a home-and-home series. Purdue will then have eight home-only opponents and eight road-only opponents.

Here's what the schedule of opponents looks like for coach Katie Gearlds and the Boilers heading into the 2025-26 campaign (specific dates to be released later).

Home opponents

  • Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Iowa Hawkeyes
  • Michigan State Spartans
  • Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • Washington Huskies
  • Oregon Ducks

Road opponents

  • Maryland Terrapins
  • Michigan Wolverines
  • Minnesota Golden Gophers
  • Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Northwestern Wildcats
  • Wisconsin Badgers
  • USC Trojans
  • UCLA Bruins

Home and road opponent

  • Indiana Hoosiers

