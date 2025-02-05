Purdue WBB to Participate in 2025 Cancun Challenge
The Purdue women's basketball team will be trading in the turkey and mashed potatoes for sunglasses and beach chairs next Thanksgiving. Wednesday, the program announced it will participate in the 2025 Cancun Challenge.
Purdue will be playing in the event for the fifth time, having also participated in the 2000-01, 2011-12, 2016-17 and 2022-23 seasons. The Cancun Challenge will be held at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico from Nov. 27-29.
Other teams participating in next year's event include TCU, UAB, North Carolina State and San Francisco. Dates, times and television information will be announced at a later date.
The Boilermakers participated in this event once under coach Katie Gearlds, defeating Harvard and Oklahoma State in 2022. As a program, Purdue is 8-2 all-time in the event.
This season, Purdue took part in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
