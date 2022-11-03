Quiet Showing for Purdue Freshmen Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer Doesn't Paint Full Picture

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In typical Purdue fashion, fans came in droves just to see an exhibition game against Truman State ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season.

It was the first experience of a true game day atmosphere for freshmen Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, who both heard the booming roar of the crowd upon their introduction in Wednesday night's starting lineup. It was the first time two true freshmen started in an exhibition game since JaJuan Johnson, Robbie Hummel and E’Twaun Moore during the 2007-08 season.

But if you only took a glance at the stat sheet, one would be led to believe that the young guards struggled mightily. In a 102-57 win, Smith and Loyer combined to go 1-of-9 from the floor, and neither player was able to get to the free-throw line. However, their offensive showing doesn't quite paint the full picture.

The team's players and coaches know they're going to be just fine in their first year with the program, and pure scoring output isn't the only thing these two can contribute in any given game.

"They're both good basketball players, Braden and Fletch," Purdue coach Matt Painter said after the game. "Fletch didn't have shots go down tonight that he'll make, but he had six assists and zero turnovers."

Loyer, who saw most of his opportunities come from beyond the arc, was only able to knock down one of his seven shots. He nailed a 3-pointer in the middle of a 9-0 run that gave the Boilermakers a 20-point lead with under five minutes to play in the first half.

But just as Painter mentioned, even though he wasn't seeing the ball hit the bottom of the net, he took care of the basketball and facilitated an offense that saw 11 different players score points.

Smith was not among those players. In fact, he was the only non-scholarship player that stepped onto the court not to score in the game. He was 0-of-2 from the floor and tallied two turnovers while playing a team-high 20 minutes.

"I think you're going to see that from Braden," Painter said. "I think he's going to have some really good scoring nights, but then there's nights where he just sets people up and there's other nights he'll just have a balance to what he does."

Where Smith lacked offensive firepower, he made up for it with poise and effort. The 6-foot guard had one steal and dished out three assists while also fighting for six rebounds, trailing just Zach Edey — a 7-foot-4 junior center — for the team lead.

Both Loyer and Smith figure to be heavy contributors for Purdue during the 2022-23 season. There will be nights when both shine, but like many other freshmen across the country, there will be others when that just won't be the case.

And that's OK.

Despite losing several players in the offseason, the Boilermakers still have experience in the backcourt. It will be their responsibility as leaders to pick up the young players whenever they are down.

"We have new guys in new roles, so they're gaining experience on the fly," Purdue junior guard Brandon Newman said. "That's where we come in as older guys, to kind of show them the way and to help them along the way as we embark on this new season."

But if you get too fixated on the scoring numbers for both Smith and Loyer, it's going to be a long season. Both are players that can put points on the scoreboard, but they're also much more than just that. They're willing passers and understand the value of taking care of the basketball.

"What I like about those guys is they're not just those high school scorers," Painter said. "When their shots don't go down, what do they really give you? They both give you a lot of things with their intangibles. So I'm excited about that and their futures."

