Report: Dates Set for Both Purdue-Indiana Men's Basketball Games in 2024-25 Season
The dates have reportedly been set for the annual rivalry games between Purdue and Indiana. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported the news on Friday.
According to Rothstein, Purdue will host the first of two meetings at Mackey Arena on Friday, Jan. 31. The return game will be played at Assembly Hall on Sunday, Feb. 23. Tipoff times and broadcast information will be revealed at a later time.
Purdue swept the season series a year ago, defeating Indiana 87-66 in Bloomington and following it up with a 79-59 victory in West Lafayette.
The Boilermakers lead the all-time series 126-92. Purdue has also won 26 Big Ten regular season championships and Indiana has won 22.
Coach Matt Painter has dominated the head-to-head series since 2014. The Boilers own a 15-4 record in the last 19 meetings, which includes a nine-game winning streak from 2017-21.
With the basketball season creeping closer, the Big Ten is working to put together its schedule for the 2024-25 season. It probably won't be long until we learn the complete schedule for the upcoming year.
