Report: Purdue Adds MAC Opponent to 2025-26 Schedule
Another opponent has been added to Purdue's schedule for the 2025-26 college basketball season. Per insider Jon Rothstein, the Boilermakers will host Kent State for a regular season showdown at Mackey Arena next year.
Rothstein reported that Purdue will host Kent State on Monday, Dec. 29 at Mackey Arena. A tipoff time and television information will be released at a later date.
This is the second scheduling announcement of the offseason for Purdue. The Boilermakers will also travel to Tuscaloosa to play Alabama on Thursday, Nov. 13.
Kent State is coming off a year in which it finished with a 24-12 overall record and finished third in the MAC standings with an 11-7 league record. The Golden Flashes earned a bid to the NIT and reached the third round before falling to Loyola Chicago.
Purdue was also 24-12 last season, reaching the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilers finished tied for fourth in the Big Ten standings.
