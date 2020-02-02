BoilermakersCountry
Stefanovic Saves Purdue, Beats Northwestern With Late 3-Pointer

EVANSTON, Ill. — Sasha Stefanovic capped off a furious final-minute rally with a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds to go to lift Purdue over Northwestern Saturday night, 61-58

The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard from Crown Point, Ind., playing in front of a lot of friends and family in Evanston, put the cherry on top of a wild 11-0 run in the closing minutes that saved the Boilermakers from an embarrassing defeat to the last=place team in the Big Ten. 

"It felt good out of my hand,'' Stefanovic said of the final shot. "Once (Purdue point guard Eric Hunter Jr.) passed it to me, I knew I had to get it up quick. It felt good leaving my hand.''

Purdue was staggering to the finish line before that final run that erased Northwestern's 58-50 lead, going more than 7 minutes without a field goal. Purdue, now 12-10 overall and 5-6 in the Big Ten, woke up just in time. 

Hunter broke the field goal drought with a layup and then hit another jumper, and then  Jahaad Proctor, who was back in the starting lineup after a nice game at Rutgers on Tuesday night, made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 58 with 53.9 seconds left.

After a replay overturned a Northwestern possession, the Boilermakers went down the floor and set up a long 3 for Stefanovic.

"We finally won a review,'' Painter said. "“We never get monitor calls. I hate that damn monitor. We were just guessing on that. That was luck for us.''

The Boilermakers won the game on a play they had run several times late in the game, with Hunter making good reads every time. "When Trevion (Williams) rolled hard to the rim, they went with him and it left me a wide open lane,'' Stefanovic said. ""I'd rather shoot a 3 than a 2. I was just open, so I didn't even think about. I was open, so I just took a shot.''

Purdue really needed this win over Northwestern, its eighth in a row in the rivalry. The Boilermakers hadn't won a game on the road in the Big Ten all year, losing their five chances away from Mackey Arena. 

The game-winner was a big one for Stefanovic, who had made only 1-of-6 shots in the game prior to that. He's got that shooter's mentality though, and when he was open, he had no doubt he was going to knock it down.

"I haven;t shot well on the road this year, but I was so locked in today, making everything in pregame, and I was ready to go,'' Stefanovic said "It was just execution and toughness at the end. We made good defensive stops and got rebounds. It was an 11-0 run to end, so We made sure we got good, open shots. 

"Sometimes shots don't fall, and that's the nature of the game. I'll try to used this as momentum, but I'll keep doing the same thing and go through the same routine.''

Stefanovic has hit game-winning shots during his career before, and that's always something special. This one was, too. 

"It's definitely up there. Any time you hit a game-winning shot like that in a tough environment like this, it's a really cool moment,'' he said. "It's just a momentum thing for us when you get a stop or a 50-50 ball, so it helped moving forward.''

He said the locker room scene with his teammates was memorable, too 

"No water baths, just a lot of guys happy we got it done. This was one we kind of needed to have,'' Stefanovic said. "And when it was done, we could kind of breathe a little bit. A lot of us were wound up a little bit, and I'm glad we got it done.''

Stefanovic finished with 6 points on the night. Williams and Hunter led the way with 13 points each, and Isaiah Thompson added 11 off the bench, hitting three 3-pointers.

"He's had a handful of games at home where he's really been a difference-maker, but he's struggled to shoot on the road,'' Painter said. "Hopefully this will help his confidence a little bit.''

Purdue is back in action on Wednesday night, taking on No. 18-ranked Iowa. Then the Boilermakers hit the road for their first matchup of the season against Indiana. That game is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) celebrates his three point basket against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
