Second Matchup Announced for 2025 Indy Classic

The second matchup for the 2025 Indy Classic has been announced. Butler and Northwestern will play in the event, along with a game between Purdue and Auburn.

Dustin Schutte

Butler Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta talks with the team against DePaul Blue Demons
Butler Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta talks with the team against DePaul Blue Demons / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
A second matchup has been announced for the 2025 Indy Classic. We already knew Purdue and Auburn would meet in this year's event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and now it's confirmed that Northwestern and Butler will compete on the hardwood.

The 2025 Indy Classic, a double-header, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 20. However, tipoff times and television information have not been provided.

Purdue has played in the Indy Classic every year since it began in 2022. The Boilermakers own a 2-1 record, defeating Davidson in 2022 and Arizona in 2023. Last year, Purdue lost to Texas A&M.

This will mark the second consecutive year Butler has participated in the event. The Bulldogs lost to Wisconsin in their first appearance in the Indy Classic in 2024.

Auburn and Northwestern are both participating in the Indy Classic for the first time in 2025. Texas A&M, Arizona, Davidson, Ball State, Wisconsin, Illinois State and Indiana State have played in the event in previous seasons.

More information regarding the 2025 Indy Classic will be released at a later date.

