My Two Cents: Sadly, Selection Sunday Was Just Another Day

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Christmas sets the bar for sheer excitement the minute your eyes open in the morning, either as a kid or later in life when you have kids of your own. Nothing can touch it.

Some days come close but, dare I say, from a social distance. Saturday morning of that first big college football game of the year certainly makes the list, as does the first day of my annual family golf trip to Mississippi or that morning of a nice, well-planned date night.

For me, though, firmly locked in at No. 2 is Selection Sunday. It's always right up there, especially when you have a dog in the hunt. Purdue has almost always been in the hunt during this nice run of above-average play in the 40 years of Gene Keady and Matt Painter. Keady went 15 times in a 17-year stretch, and 18 times overall. Painter has been 11 times in his 14 years before this year was sucked away.

Sunday though, was completely different. The field of 68 has been canceled by COVID-19. There was no Selection Sunday show — I watched a couple of movies — no printing out brackets, no spending the night figuring our which No. 13 seed can be a 4.

What hurts the most?

No Boilermakers.

It would have been an interesting Sunday if the Big Ten tournament had broken a certain way. I never got to write it when the tournament got cancelled, but I felt like Purdue was going to make a little run in that tournament. I wondered if wins over Ohio State and No. 2 seed Michigan State — a team they beat by 29 points earlier this season — might have been enough to sway the NCAA selection committee if that had gotten Purdue to 18 wins.

That might have been enough to go dancing. That would have been a big deal a little after 6 p.m. when a group of kids and their coaches could have roared when PURDUE popped up on the television screen.

That won't happen now, and it's especially painful for the Purdue seniors who came to West Lafayette solely for that reason — to be a part of NCAA runs. That's why graduate transfers Jahaad Proctor (High Point) and Evan Boudreaux (Dartmouth) came to Purdue, to see basketball life on a grander stage.

What makes Selection Sunday the most fun, of course, is getting the answer on the whether you're in our out. Most years that doesn't matter — under Painter, it seems as though playing in the event is a given — so the next thing is WHERE you're playing. Purdue has been to some places, that's for sure.

Selection Sunday pops the cork on a month of fun. There's nothing better than breaking down that first-round opponent and looking at the eventual path to the Final Four. Purdue fans know that's the joy of March Madness.

Even if your team isn't in, you're still doing a bracket. You're still taking on your friends in a bracket challenge, and still losing the family challenge to your teenage daughter, who picked all her winners based on how cute the animal mascots were.

And every Purdue fan always has Indiana losing in the first round, right? In those rare years they actually make the tournament these days?

But now, we're in a different world, a coronavirus world where we can't even laugh at Corona beer commercials anymore. We can't see a Purdue-Virginia rematch and rewind last year's loss. We can't whine about the point spread or if it's the late 10 p.m. game that makes getting up for work on Friday damn hard.

The NCAA tournament is always so fun, but this year it's taken away from us. I certainly understand, because these are trying times.

Oh, well. None of that is going to happen to now. But we will survive. We've had bad Christmases before too. Life will go on after this coronavirus pandemic, hopefully for all of us and EVERYONE we know.

We'll get by without basketball. We just don't have to like it.