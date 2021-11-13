Sophomore Stars Dominate for No. 7 Purdue in 92-67 Victory Over Indiana State

Sophomore Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey both posted career-highs with 27 and 22 points against Indiana State on Friday. The duo combined to shoot 18-of-22 from the floor in a 92-67 win.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue coach Matt Painter has a roster full of players scratching and clawing for playing time. But in the team’s second regular-season matchup of the season Friday night, it seemed as if he only needed two players.

Sophomore stars Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey combined for 49 points in a 92-67 victory for the No. 7-ranked Boilermakers against Indiana State inside Mackey Arena. Together, they were 18-of-22 from the floor.

Ivey recorded career-highs with 27 points and eight rebounds. He also added a team-high four assists and two steals.

“He had his moments today, but he also did a much better job of picking his spots — when to attack and when not to attack,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said of Ivey. You see when he uses his athleticism, and he gets to the paint, he causes trouble for the opposition.”

Ivey made 10 of his 13 shot attempts, including two 3-pointers. With the ball in his hands, he barrelled his way into the lane to find easy baskets around the rim. The second-year player also shined in transition, scoring six points off of fastbreak opportunities.

As Indiana State adjusted to Ivey driving the basketball, things got clogged up inside the paint. But he was able to find open teammates on the perimeter.

“When we get a rebound, and I get it in transition, I’m just looking to push,” Ivey said. “That’s my time to just get to the basket and just play my game. I feel like when I play my game, I just help my teammates out. When they sag on me, then I’m just looking for my teammates and putting them in the right positions to succeed.”

Ivey’s career night nearly overshadowed an excellent performance by Edey. He recorded his first double-double this season, scoring a career-high 22 points and coming away with 10 rebounds.

The 7-foot-4 center was terrific in the first half, leading the team with 15 points in the first 20 minutes while making all five of his shot attempts. Edey was also 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Purdue went into the locker room with a 51-30 lead. Edey and Ivey were the only players for the Boilermakers in double figures at the time. The Sycamores had to adjust in the second half, double-teaming Edey so he couldn’t get free looks at the basket.

But Edey also adjusted. He was strong with the basketball and managed to find players cutting into the paint for easy lay-ins. Edey recorded a career-high three assists, including two to freshman forward Caleb Furst.

“He’s just more fundamentally sound in his ability to pass. I think that’s the area for him that’s improved the most. And then just his own recognition of how good he is. A lot of times, most guys think they’re better than they are. He’s one of those guys that doesn’t realize how good he can be.”

Everything was clicking Friday night for the two sophomores, and there’s no telling the potential this Purdue basketball team has when they’re consistently at the top of their game.

Ivey and Edey lead a deep roster. However, there’s still a lot to learn in the early stages of the season. They’ll look to repeat their performances when the team takes on Wright State on Tuesday at Mackey Arena.

“It’s unbelievable for the team. We feed off each other; we feed off each other’s energy,” senior forward Trevion Williams said. “There is no ceiling for this team. I think we just stick together and continue to stay together throughout the season, just staying connected on the court. I think we’ll be fine.

“There is no ceiling for us, I think we’ll continue to get better. It’s still early on, and we still have a lot of learning to do. A lot of stuff to clean up on, but we gotta clean up on those things together. That’s how we’ll get better.”

