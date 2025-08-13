Ticket Sale Information For Purdue's Appearance in the 2025 Indy Classic
Fans hoping to catch Purdue participating in the 2025 Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will have the opportunity to purchase tickets soon. Per Indiana Sports Corp., tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 15.
You can find the ticket page by clicking here. The Boilermakers are one of four teams participating in this year's Indy Classic. The event is set for Saturday, Dec. 20.
The 2025 Indy Classic will feature two games: Purdue vs. Auburn and Northwestern vs. Butler. This will mark the fourth time the event has been played. The Boilermakers own a 2-1 record, with wins over Davidson and Arizona and a loss to Texas A&M.
Butler will be playing in the event for a second straight year, but lost its first game of the Indy Classic to Wisconsin last year. This will be the first season in which Northwestern has participated.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse seats 18,000 fans. Ticket prices were not included in the initial release from Indiana Sports Corp. on Wednesday.
