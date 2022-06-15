Skip to main content
Utah Transfer Guard David Jenkins Jr. Commits to Purdue Basketball

Utah Transfer Guard David Jenkins Jr. Commits to Purdue Basketball

Purdue basketball earns a long-awaited commitment from a guard via the transfer portal. David Jenkins Jr., a graduate transfer, had averaged 14.9 points per game during his college career while shooting 41.3% from the 3-point line.

Purdue basketball earns a long-awaited commitment from a guard via the transfer portal. David Jenkins Jr., a graduate transfer, had averaged 14.9 points per game during his college career while shooting 41.3% from the 3-point line.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue coach Matt Painter has found a long-awaited guard to add to the team's 2022-23 roster via the transfer portal. 

After failing to nab Nijel Pack as well as Tyrese Hunter — two coveted transfers ahead of the upcoming season— the Boilermakers earned a commitment from Utah transfer David Jenkins Jr. on Wednesday. 

Jenkins, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound guard who spent just one season with the Utes, started his college career at South Dakota State before transferring to UNLV after two years. Purdue will be his fourth stop in six seasons. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During the 2021-22 season, Jenkins appeared in 31 games but made just 10 starts for Utah. He averaged 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. For his career, he's scored 14.9 points per contest while also shooting 41.3% from the 3-point line. 

The Tacoma, Washington native averaged 16.1 points per game as a freshman at South Dakota State and then registered 19.7 points per contest in his second season with the program. Following his transfer to UNLV, he recorded 14.8 points per game during his only season on the floor with the team before transferring to Utah. 

As of now, Purdue had just one other true point guard on the roster ahead of the 2022-23 season in freshman Braden Smith. With the addition of Jenkins, the Boilermakers now have an experienced guard that has displayed the ability to score during his career. 

Jenkins joins the team as a grad transfer with one season of college basketball eligibility left. 

You Can Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter at @DJFezler

Taylor Stubblefield
Football

Former Purdue Players Taylor Stubblefield, Larry Burton Part of 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

By D.J. FezlerJun 6, 2022
Tyrese Hunter transfer decision
Basketball

Purdue Basketball: Transfer Target Tyrese Hunter Announces Commitment to Texas

By D.J. FezlerMay 27, 2022
marvin grant vs minnesota
Football

Purdue Transfer Safety Marvin Grant Announces Commitment to Kansas

By D.J. FezlerMay 19, 2022
Eric Hunter Jr. against Indiana
Basketball

Purdue Transfer Eric Hunter Jr. Announces Commitment to Butler

By D.J. FezlerMay 6, 2022
Marvin Grant Purdue
Football

Purdue Football Safety Marvin Grant Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

By D.J. FezlerMay 2, 2022
Jaylan Alexander vs Wisconsin
Football

Jaylan Alexander, DaMarcus Mitchell Sign as Undrafted Free Agents Following 2022 NFL Draft

By D.J. FezlerMay 1, 2022
Zander Horvath vs Nebraska
Football

Purdue Fullback Zander Horvath Selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft

By D.J. FezlerMay 1, 2022
Jake Ferguson Wisconsin Tight End
Football

Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

By D.J. FezlerApr 30, 2022