WATCH: Cam Heide Soars for Reverse Alley-Oop vs. Nebraska
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The alley-oop tandem of Braden Smith and Cam Heide was on display again on Sunday at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers connected on an impressive jam in the second half of the Big Ten showdown against Nebraska.
Early in the second half of Sunday's game, Purdue collected a rebound after a Nebraska miss and got the ball into the hands of Smith, who found a sprinting Heide for an open alley-oop. Heide put a little shine on the move, throwing down a reverse jam.
Smith and Heide also connected on an alley-oop on Purdue's win over Rutgers on Thursday. It's becoming a staple for the Boilermakers in Big Ten games.
Heide entered Sunday's game averaged 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest. He is also shooting 46.6% from field goal range.
Entering Sunday's game against Nebraska, the Boilers had won four straight games and are 4-1 in Big Ten play.
