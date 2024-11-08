WATCH: Former Purdue Star Carsen Edwards Hits Insane Half-Court Shot in EuroLeague
Remember the Carsen Edwards that lit up every opponent he faced during Purdue's run to the Elite Eight in the 2019 NCAA Tournament? Yeah, that guy. Turns out, he's still got incredible touch and great range even in his post-Boilermaker career.
Edwards, who is currently playing for FC Bayern in EuroLeague, drilled an insane half-court shot in a game on Thursday as time expired on the shot clock. In typical Edwards fashion, he made it look incredibly easy.
We shouldn't be surprised by this, should we? Edwards has been a walking bucket anytime he steps on the floor. It's translated to the professional level.
Edwards has been stellar for FC Bayern over the last five games. The team has won all five of those games, with the former Boiler averaging 24 points per game. He's scored at least 24 points in every game and has eclipsed the 30-point mark twice.
Not a bad stat line for the former Purdue star, who still has incredible shot-making ability.
