WATCH: Mackey Arena Erupts After Incredible Sequence From Purdue's CJ Cox
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — CJ Cox brought the effort and energy on both ends of the court in Friday night's top-25 Big Ten showdown between No. 11 Purdue and No. 21 Michigan. The freshman guard made his impact early at Mackey Arena, bringing the crowd to its feet.
With Purdue owning an 8-2 lead in the first four minutes of Friday night's, Cox was able to put pressure on Michigan's Tre Donaldson, forcing a steal and turning it into an easy layup.
The Boilermakers were able to force another steal just a few seconds later when the Wolverines attempted to push the pace. Fletcher Loyer was able to locate Cox for an open 3-point attempt, which he knocked down.
Mackey Arena was roaring after that sequence.
Within the first few minutes of the game, Cox had scored seven points and recorded a pair of steals. It got the Boileramkers off to a favorable start against a dangerous Michigan team.
Cox entered Friday's game averaging 6.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He certainly provided a major spark for his team early against the Wolverines.
