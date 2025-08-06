WATCH: Matt Painter Gets 'Mic'd Up' For Purdue's 2025 Alumni Game
Have you ever wondered what it's like to listen to Purdue coach Matt Painter during a basketball game? Fans caught a little glimpse of that, thanks to the work of Purdue's creative team during Saturday's Alumni Game.
Painter was "mic'd up" for Saturday's event at Mackey Arena, providing fans with a little peek behind the scenes. There were plenty of funny comments made throughout the five-minute video, and there's enough to keep everyone entertained.
Here's the video, which was shared by the Purdue basketball creative team from the weekend.
Saturday's Alumni Game at Mackey Arena was a free event for fans, an opportunity to see several former Boilermakers on the hardwood again.
Robbie Hummel was the star of the day, scoring 34 points and leading the Black to a 91-79 victory over the Gold. Almost 70 former Purdue players returned to West Lafayette for the event.
The 2025-26 Purdue men's basketball team was also introduced during the game.
