WATCH: Matt Painter Talks After First Purdue Basketball Summer Practice
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The road to the Final Four began on Monday for Purdue. The Boilermakers began summer practice this week, getting one step closer to the start of the 2025-26 college basketball season.
The Boilermakers are coming off a solid 2024-25 campaign, finishing with a 24-12 record and a trip to the Sweet 16. But with so much talent on the roster heading into the upcoming season, Purdue is one of the projected favorites to win a national championship.
Freshman Antione West Jr. was in attendance for practice, but transfer senior Oscar Cluff and guard Omer Mayer were not on the floor for the first practice. Everyone else was in the building.
Following Purdue's first practice, coach Matt Painter spoke with reporters regarding a variety of topics. Throughout his availability, Painter was asked about the benefit of multiple players getting overseas opportunities during the summer, putting together a more physical roster, how Purdue could change offensively and defensively, and more.
Below is the full video of Painter's interview from Monday's practice in West Lafayette.
