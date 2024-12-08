WATCH: Myles Colvin Gets Purdue's First Bucket on Emphatic Putback Slam
Myles Colvin has gotten quite comfortable attacking the offensive glass, and it's paying off in a big way. A little over a week ago, he made a game-winning bucket by doing that. On Sunday, he accounted for Purdue's first basket against Maryland by doing the same thing.
Colvin chased down an offensive rebound after a missed 3-point attempt by Cam Heide, slamming it down and giving the Boilermakers their first bucket of the contest.
The play also gave the crowd a nice spark to open up the game.
Colvin has provided a nice spark for Purdue since entering the starting rotation. Sunday's game was no exception.
So far this season, Colvin is averaging 7.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He had the top performance of his career during the Rady Children's Invitational, scoring 20 points, grabbing four rebounds and collecting two steals in an 80-78 win over Ole Miss in the Championship Game. He also hit the game-winning basket.
