WATCH: Purdue Basketball Drops 'Movie' From 2024-25 Season
The Purdue basketball season may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't relive some of the best moments from the 2024-25 season. This week, the program made that easy for fans, compiling some of the top highlights in a 10-minute "movie."
Last season, the Boilermakers finished with a 24-12 record and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. There were plenty of exciting moments throughout the year, which were captured by Purdue's creative team.
In the video below, fans can relive some of their favorite moments from the season, while also getting a behind-the-scenes look into team huddles, pregame, halftime and postgame speeches and plenty more. It's a must-watch for any Purdue fan.
Plus, the video will help fans get excited about the upcoming 2025-26 season, with Purdue entering the year as one of the favorites to reach the Final Four and win a national championship.
Here's the highlight video from Purdue:
