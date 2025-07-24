WATCH: Purdue Basketball Shares Highlights From Team Scrimmage
Purdue basketball's return to the hardwood is less than 100 days away. On Oct. 24, the Boilermakers head to Rupp Arena for an exhibition game against Kentucky. For those who don't want to wait that long to see this team in action, though, the creative team has something to whet your appetite.
On Thursday, Purdue basketball's social media team shared a five-minute video of the team going through a five-on-five scrimmage during summer practice. It was a pretty intense scrimmage, as you might imagine.
Perhaps the greatest thing that stood out from the video? The play of true freshman guard Antione West Jr., who caused problems defensively and knocked down plenty of shots on the offensive end.
Below is the complete video, shared by Purdue basketball on its social media channels, including YouTube.
The Boilermakers are considered the favorite to win the Big Ten and are one of the top contenders to win the national championship for the 2025-26 college basketball season.
Purdue will introduce its full 2025-26 roster on Saturday, Aug. 2 at Mackey Arena during the Alumni Game.
