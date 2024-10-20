WATCH: Purdue Basketball Shares Highlights From Fan Day Scrimmage
Purdue fans got their first live glimpse of the 2024-25 men's basketball team on Saturday inside Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers hosted Fan Day over the weekend, which included a scrimmage.
For those who couldn't make it out to Mackey Arena on Saturday, don't worry. On Sunday morning, Purdue basketball's social media team shared highlights from the scrimmage. It's the second time the program has shared similar highlights.
Below are clips from Purdue's scrimmage during Fan Day at Mackey Arena:
The Boilermakers are chasing a third consecutive Big Ten regular season title this coming season. They're also hoping to make another deep run after reaching the National Championship Game last year.
Purdue will open the regular season on Monday, Nov. 4 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Before that, the Boilermakers will travel to Omaha to play Creighton in a charity exhibition on Saturday, Oct. 26. Additionally, Matt Painter's team will play an exhibition game against Grand Valley State on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE UNVEILING FINAL FOUR BANNER: Purdue will unveil its 2024 Final Four banner during its season opener against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi at Mackey Arena on Monday, Nov. 4. CLICK HERE
PAINTER CONGRATULATES BENNETT ON RETIREMENT: On Thursday, Virginia coach Tony Bennett retired after leading the Cavaliers for 15 seasons. Purdue coach Matt Painter wished the former UVA coach well. CLICK HERE
SMITH, LOYER TALK FINAL FOUR RETURN: Purdue is eager to get back to the Final Four after making its first trip in 44 years last season. Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer explain what it will take. CLICK HERE