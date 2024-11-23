WATCH: Purdue's Braden Smith Connects with Myles Colvin on Beautiful Alley-Oop
Purdue wasted no time getting its offense going in Saturday's matinee against Marshall. Braden Smith found Myles Colvin for a beautiful alley-oop one minute into the game.
The Boilermakers changed their starting lineup for Saturday's game, with Colvin and Cam Heide getting their first starts of the year. Colvin took advantage early, getting to the basket and throwing down a Smith assist in impressive fashion.
Colvin had not scored a point in Purdue's last two games, though he has provided a huge spark defensively. Early on against Marshall, the sophomore was making an impact on both ends of the court. In the first four minutes, Colvin had scored seven points.
Purdue is looking to get a bounce-back victory after suffering its first loss of the season to Marquette on Tuesday.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-MARSHALL: Sixth-ranked Purdue will host Marshall on Saturday in West Lafayette. Here are all the stats, television and radio information and more for the weekend clash. CLICK HERE
PAINTER TALKS POTENTIAL LINEUP CHANGES: Will Purdue make changes to the starting lineup? Coach Matt Painter says he's still looking at mixing things up and altering some rotations. CLICK HERE
PAINTER'S INSIGHT ON MARQUETTE, KAM JONES: Following Purdue's loss to Marquette, coach Matt Painter provided a thoughtful response to the development of Kam Jones and how Shaka Smart runs his program. CLICK HERE
EVERYTHING MATT PAINTER SAID: Purdue lost a nonconference regular season game for the first time since 2020 on Tuesday night, falling 76-58 to Marquette. Here's what coach Matt Painter said after the loss. CLICK HERE