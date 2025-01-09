WATCH: Purdue's Cam Heide Flies High For Incredible Alley-Oop vs. Rutgers
Purdue's Cam Heide put his athleticism on full display again on Thursday night. He was the recipient of an impressive alley-oop dunk, courtesy of teammate Braden Smith.
After a Rutgers missed shot, the Scarlet Knights struggled to get back in transition. Smith saw Heide streaking to the basket, delivered a perfect pass and Heide was able to slam it home for an impressive dunk.
That basket served as Heide's first of the night.
It was the second impressive jam of the night for the Boilermakers. Earlier in the game, senior forward Caleb Furst threw one down with authority over Rutgers freshman Ace Bailey. That dunk also came off a Smith assist.
Heide is averaging 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season. He's also shooting at a 48% clip.
