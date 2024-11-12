WATCH: Fletcher Loyer Buries 3-Pointer as Time Expires in 1st Half vs. Yale
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Fletcher Loyer didn't start off strong, but he finished off the first half in fashion as No. 13 Purdue hosted Yale at Mackey Arena on Monday night.
With time expiring in the first half, Loyer knocked down a triple, giving Purdue a 45-34 lead at halftime. He finished that first 20 minutes with 12 points, making all five shots from the floor, including two from long range.
It took him a little longer to get involved in the offense, but Loyer's hot shooting continued against Yale. So far this season, Loyer is averaging 18.5 points per game and is shooting 63.2% from the floor and 70% from 3-point range.
Purdue is looking to improve to 3-0 with a win over Yale.
