WATCH: Purdue's Gicarri Harris Puts Northwestern Defense on Skates with Driving Layup
Gicarri Harris may not be Purdue's top scoring threat, but he's still a playmaker for the Boilermakers. The freshman guard took advantage of a lazy Northwestern defense on his way to a strong layup in Sunday's Big Ten clash.
Midway through the first half, Harris found an open lane to the basket while dribbling up the court. While Northwestern attempted to get turned around to defend the play, the freshman was already at the rim.
The bucket gave Purdue a 27-14 lead on Northwestern in the first half.
Harris was a highly-touted freshman coming into the 2024-25 season and opened the year as a starting guard. He's now coming off the bench for the Boilers, but continues to contribute.
Entering Sunday's game against the Wildcats, Harris was averaging 3.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
