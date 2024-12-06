WATCH: Purdue Coach Matt Painter Picks Up Technical Foul vs. Penn State
Purdue coach Matt Painter wasn't too happy with the officiating during Thursday night's game against Penn State, and he let them know about it, too.
In the second half of Thursday's Big Ten contest, Painter picked up a technical foul during a timeout, clearly frustrated with a call. He didn't get too animated, but the official didn't seem to enjoy his persistence.
Per Brian Neubert of GoldandBlack.com, it was the first technical foul Painter has been assessed since 2015.
Purdue was trailing Penn State 50-32 at the time of the technical foul. Perhaps Painter was also trying to give his team a spark of energy, but it didn't seem to help much.
