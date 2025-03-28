WATCH: Purdue Drops Electric Hype Video Ahead of Sweet 16 Showdown vs. Houston
INDIANAPOLIS — The day has finally arrived. On Friday night, No. 4 seed Purdue will battle No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with both teams hoping their season continues into Sunday afternoon.
Prior to Friday night's game, Purdue's social media team released an electric and thrilling hype video. It will get even the calmest fan fired up for Friday's showdown between the Boilermakers and the Cougars.
Tipoff is set for approximately 10:09 p.m. ET and the game airs on truTV/TBS. Below is the video dropped by Purdue's social media team ahead of the game:
