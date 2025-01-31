WATCH: Purdue Drops Intense Hype Video for Rivalry Showdown vs. Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — On Friday night, a new chapter gets added to one of the best rivalries in college basketball. No. 10 Purdue hosts Indiana at Mackey Arena, the first of two meetings between the rival programs this season. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air FOX.
On Thursday, the night before the big rivalry matchup, Purdue's social media team wanted to provide fans with a little extra juice before the game. Mission accomplished.
Below is the hype video the social media team shared to get fans fired up for Friday night.
Purdue swept last year's season series against the Hoosiers, winning both games by 20-plus points. The Boilermakers are hoping to get a third straight victory over IU on Friday night.
