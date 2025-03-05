WATCH: Purdue Honors Braden Smith as Program's All-Time Assist Leader
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Braden Smith got a nice ovation from the sold-out crowd at Mackey Arena prior to tipoff against Rutgers on Tuesday night. The junior guard was recognized as the program's all-time leading assist man before the start of the game.
Smith became Purdue's all-time assist man on Friday during the Boilermakers' 76-66 win over UCLA. He dished out eight assists in the game, bringing his career total to 696. He passed Bruce Parkinson, he had previously owned the record with 690 assists (1972-77).
Earlier this season, Smith also joined Purdue's 1,000-point club and also hit 500 career rebounds. For those that need a reminder, he still has a year of eligibility remaining.
Smith has already enjoyed a stellar career at Purdue, starting every game since his arrival on campus in 2022. This season, he's in the discussion to win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award, averaging 16.0 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.
