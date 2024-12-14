WATCH: Purdue's Fletcher Loyer Provides Major Spark with Steal, Reverse Layup
INDIANAPOLIS — Fletcher Loyer provided Purdue with a huge first half spark in Saturday afternoon's game against Texas A&M in the Indy Classic. He brought the Boilermakers-heavy crowd to its feet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with an impressive steal and reverse layup.
Loyer made the big-time play around the six-minute mark of the first half. With the Boilermakers leading the Aggies 27-25, the junior guard jumped a passing lane to make the steal then rushed down to the other end of the floor for an incredible finish.
It provided Purdue with a nice spark.
Loyer ended the first half with 12 points, connecting on all five shots from the floor. He also knocked down a pair of free throws. The Boilers trailed the Aggies 38-35 at halftime.
Fellow junior guard Braden Smith was the only other Boiler to reach double figures, also scoring 12 points in the first half.
