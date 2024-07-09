WATCH: Zach Edey, Brice Sensabaugh Get Chippy in NBA Summer League
Yes, even in the NBA Summer League, things can get a little chippy between players. We saw that unfold in Monday night's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
In Monday night's NBA Summer League matchup, Sensabaugh gave a hard foul to Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia. As Sensabaugh began walking away, Edey gave the former Ohio State star a bump in defense of his teammate.
Sensabaugh then responded with a little nudge before the two sides went separate ways. It wasn't a major altercation in Monday night's game, but it does show that these games mean something to the guys playing.
Edey was known as a good teammate during his time at Purdue. He proved that's a quality he'll bring with him to the NBA, as well.
Memphis selected Edey with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He was a two-time National Player of the Year while at Purdue.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
FANS LINE UP FOR EDEY'S AUTOGRAPH: Memphis Grizzlies fans are already excited to have Zach Edey in town, lining up by the dozens to get an autograph from the NBA rookie. CLICK HERE
LOYER SHINES AT JAYSON TATUM CAMP: Purdue junior guard Fletcher Loyer was invited to the Jayson Tatum Elite Camp earlier this month. He received plenty of praise for his performance. CLICK HERE
GRIZZLIES SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE: The Memphis Grizzlies have released their 2024 NBA Summer League schedule. Here's when former Purdue star Zach Edey will be taking the floor for his new team. CLICK HERE