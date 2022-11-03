Zach Edey Leads Purdue to 102-57 Win in Exhibition Game Against Truman State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It took some time for Purdue basketball to fully settle into its first game in front of a crowd since the end of last season.

After shaking off some of its jitters, the team took care of business in its exhibition game against Truman State. Junior center Zach Edey led the way with a team-high 23 points to go along with seven rebounds in the 102-57 victory Wednesday at Mackey Arena. The 7-foot-4 big man played just 16 minutes and was one of five players to reach double figures.

“I feel like entering the ball into the post is something we've really worked on all offseason,” Edey said. "The group of guys we have, we all kind of work well together naturally. It reflects like that on the court."

The Boilermakers fell behind early, as the Bulldogs nailed five of their first six shots from the 3-point line. But after the team’s first wave of substitutions, redshirt freshman forward Trey Kaufman-Renn step into a rhythm 3-pointer to help spark an 8-0 run in the that gave Purdue the lead for good.

Senior guard David Jenkins Jr. — a transfer this offseason from Utah — also drilled a shot from beyond the arc, giving the team a 24-17 lead with under 12 minutes to play in the first half before Truman State found its next basket.

The Boilermakers registered 62 points from its bench players in the victory, which outscored the team's starting five despite a dominant performance from Edey.

"That's obviously just the start of building really good habits in practice," Jenkins said. "This is one of the first teams I've been on where early, we've built really good chemistry and camaraderie I think as a whole group.

"It's essential to have that, especially playing now and all the way up until later on in the season. It all just goes back to how close we are off the court, as well as how it translates on the court. All that is important."

Purdue shot just 34.5% from deep in the contest, with the majority of their points coming from inside the paint (56). Edey had 16 points, five rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes on the floor before halftime while going 6-7 from the free-throw line. On the back of his efforts, the Boilermakers took a 50-28 lead into the locker room.

Edey opened the second half by scoring the first five points for Purdue, and junior forward Mason Gillis capped a 10-0 run by hitting on back-to-back shots. When the team’s second unit stepped onto the floor, Jenkins and junior guard Brandon Newman provided a spark from the 3-point line, combining for four made shots from beyond the arc.

Kaufman-Renn, Newman and Jenkins all reached double figures and were among 11 different players to score by the end of the game. Kaufman-Renn ended with 15 points on 6-7 shooting, while Newman and Jenkins scored 13 and 12, respectively. Sophomore forward Caleb Furst added 11 points as well.

As a team, Purdue turned the ball over just four times. It made 56% of its shots from the field but made 12 of its 19 free-throw attempts. The Boilermakers outrebounded the Bulldogs 49-20 and scored 25 second-chance points.

“We didn’t make our free throws, we didn’t shoot that well from 3. I think we really could have put a lot of points on the board — even though we did put up a lot of points, we could’ve had more points,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “Obviously, we really recruited towards guys’ skill level, in terms of being able to shoot and trying to get good decision makers to raise our value as a team.”

Purdue opens the regular season against Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Mackey Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

