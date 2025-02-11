Point Spread: Boilermakers Underdogs in Big Showdown at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With the new 18-team Big Ten, there are very few shots at redemption during the basketball season. Each team only has three home-and-home series.
For Purdue, the Boilermakers get Michigan twice this year. The Boilers won by 27 points at Mackey Arena three weeks ago, and the two rivals pair up again Tuesday night. That whipping means nothing, either.
Why, you ask? Because this time around, Michigan is a 2.5-point favorite according to the oddsmakers at FanDuel.com. The over/under is 151.5. That's a heck of a flip-flop.
Purdue is 19-5 on the season, and 11-2 in Big Ten games, just a half game of 10-2 Michigan and Michigan State. They have some very impressive league victories over ranked teams — No. 13 Oregon and No. 22 Michigan — 91-64 last Saturday.
Purdue is 14-10 against the spread this season, and they've been impressive on the road, winning five of seven games, and covering five times, as well.
Here's what Purdue has done this year:
Purdue by the numbers
- Purdue overall record: 19-5
Purdue overall vs. spread: 14-10
- Purdue home record: 12-1
Purdue home vs. spread: 8-5
- Purdue road record: 5-2
Purdue road vs spread: 5-2
- Purdue neutral court record: 2-2
Purdue road vs spread: 1-3
- Purdue record as favorite: 17-2
Purdue vs. spread as favorite: 12-7
- Purdue record as underdog: 2-3
Purdue vs. spread as underdog: 2-3
- Indiana over total: 13
Indiana under total: 11
What Purdue has done so far this season
- Nov. 4 (Monday): No. 14 Purdue defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-73 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (163) went over the 146.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 (Friday): No. 14 Purdue defeated Northern Kentucky 72-50 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (122) went under the 147.5-point over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 11 (Monday): No. 13 Purdue defeated Yale 92-84 at home as a 14.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (178) went under the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 15 (Friday): No. 13 Purdue defeated No. 2 Alabama 87-78 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (165) went under the 166.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-0.
- Nov. 19 (Tuesday): No. 6 Purdue lost to No. 15 Marquette 76-58 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (134) went under the 152.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 23 (Saturday): No. 6 Purdue defeated Marshall 80-45 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (125) went under the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 28 (Thursday): No. 13 Purdue defeated N.C. State 71-61 in San Diego as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (132) went under the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 6-1.
- Nov. 29 (Friday): No. 13 Purdue defeated No. 23 Ole Miss 80-78 in San Diego as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (158) went over the 145.5-point over/under total. Record: 7-1.
- Dec. 5 (Thursday): No. 8 Purdue lost to Penn State 81-70 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (151) went over the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 7-2, 0-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 8 (Sunday): No. 8 Purdue beat Maryland 83-78 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (161) went over the 143.5-point over/under total. Record: 8-2, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 14 (Saturday): No. 11 Purdue lost to No. 17 Texas A&M 70-66 in Indianapolis as a 1.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (136) went under the 143.5-point over/under total. Record: 8-3, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 21 (Saturday): No. 16 Purdue lost to No. 2 Auburn 87-69 in Birmingham, Ala. as a 10.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (156) went over the 149.5-point over/under total. Record: 8-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 29 (Sunday): No. 21 Purdue beat Toledo 83-64 at home as a 22.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (147) went under the 155.5-point over/under total. Record: 9-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 2 (Thursday): No. 20 Purdue beat Minnesota 81-61 on the road as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (142) went over the 134.5-point over/under total. Record: 10-4, 2-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 5 (Sunday): No. 20 Purdue beat Northwestern 79-61 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (140) went over the 138.5-point over/under total. Record: 11-4, 3-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 9 (Thursday): No. 20 Purdue beat Rutgers 68-50 on the road as a 2.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (118) went under the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 12-4, 4-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 12 (Sunday): No. 20 Purdue beat Nebraska 104-68 at home as an 8.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (172) went over the 141.5-point over/under total. Record: 13-4, 5-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 15 (Wednesday): No. 17 Purdue beat Washington 69-58 on the road as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (127) went under the 142.5-point over/under total. Record: 14-4, 6-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 18 (Saturday): No. 17 Purdue beat No. 13 Oregon 65-58 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (123) went under the 147.5-point over/under total. Record: 15-4, 7-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 21 (Tuesday): No. 11 Purdue lost to Ohio State 73-70 at home as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (143) went over the 141.5-point over/under total. Record: 15-5, 7-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 24 (Friday): No. 11 Purdue beat No. 21 Michigan 91-64 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (155) went over the 149.5-point over/under total. Record: 16-5, 8-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 31 (Friday): No. 10 Purdue beat Indiana 81-76 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (157) went over the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 17-5, 9-2 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 4 (Tuesday): No. 7 Purdue beat Iowa 90-81 on the road as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (171) went over the 156.5-point over/under total. Record: 18-5,10-2 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 7 (Friday): No. 7 Purdue beat USC 90-72 at home as a 13.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (162) went over the 145.5-point over/under total. Record: 19-5,11-2 in the Big Ten.
What Michigan has done so far this season
Michigan is 18-5 on the season, and 10-2 in Big Ten games. The Wolverines have been ranked as high as No. 14 in the country, but have also dropped out of top-25 twice, too.
Michigan is 5-2 on the road in the Big Ten, and they've got two of the best wins away from home, knocking off ranked teams Wisconsin and UCLA — and beating Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington.
Michigan is 11-12 against the spread, but they haven't covered lately, though, failing seven straight times despite going 5-2 straight up. They failed to cover on a heave by Indiana's Anthony Leal from beyond half court at the buzzer, winning by three as 3.5-point favorites.
Here's what the Wolverines have done this season, both straight up and against the spread.
- Nov. 4: Michigan defeated Cleveland State 101-53 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (154) went over the 148.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 10: Michigan lost to Wake Forest 72-70 in Greensboro, N.C. as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (142) went under the 156.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-1.
- Nov. 15: Michigan defeated TCU 76-64 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (140) went under the 151.5-point over/under number. Record: 2-1.
- Nov. 18: Michigan defeated Miami of Ohio 94-67 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (161) went over the 152.5-point over/under number. Record: 3-1.
- Nov. 21: Michigan defeated Tarleton State 72-49 at home as a 31.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (121) went under the 146.5-point over/under number. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 25: Michigan defeated Virginia Tech 75-63 at the Fort Myers (Fla.) Tip-Off as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (138) went under the 146.5-point over/under number. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 27: Michigan defeated No. 22 Xavier 78-53 at the Fort Myers (Fla.) Tip-Off as a 1.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (131) went under the 152.5-point over/under number. Record: 6-1.
- Dec. 3: Michigan defeated No. 11 Wisconsin 67-64 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (131) went under the 149.5-point over/under number. Record: 7-1, 1-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 7: Michigan defeated Iowa 85-83 at home as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (169) went over the 159.5-point over/under number. Record: 8-1, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 10: No. 14 Michigan lost to Arkansas 89-87 in the Jimmy V Classic in New York as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (176) went over the 147.5-point over/under number. Record: 8-2, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 18: No. 24 Michigan lost to No. 14 Oklahoma 87-86 in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C. as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (173) went over the 149.5-point over/under number. Record: 8-3, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 22: No. 24 Michigan defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 89-58 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (147) went under the 159.5-point over/under number. Record: 9-3, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 29: Michigan defeated Western Kentucky 112-64 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (176) went over the 158.5-point over/under number. Record: 10-3, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 4: Michigan defeated USC 85-74 on the road as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (159) went over the 152.5-point over/under number. Record: 11-3, 3-0 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 7: No. 24 Michigan defeated No. 22 UCLA 94-75 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (169) went over the 144.5-point over/under number. Record: 12-3, 4-0 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 12: No. 24 Michigan defeated Washington 91-75 at home as a 14.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (166) went over the 154.5-point over/under number. Record: 13-3, 5-0 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 16: No. 20 Michigan lost to Minnesota 84-81 in overtime on the road as a 10.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (165) went over the 145.5-point over/under number. Record: 13-4, 5-1 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 19: No. 20 Michigan beat Northwestern 80-76 in overtime at home as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (156) went over the 148.5-point over/under number. Record: 14-4, 6-1 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 24: No. 21 Michigan lost to No. 11 Purdue 91-64 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (155) went over the 151.5-point over/under number. Record: 14-5, 6-2 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 27: Michigan defeated Penn State 76-72 at home as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (148) went under the 158.5-point over/under number. Record: 15-5, 7-2 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 1: Michigan defeated Rutgers 66-63 on the road as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (129) went under the 154.5-point over/under number. Record: 16-5, 8-2 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 5: No. 24 Michigan defeated Oregon 80-76 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (156) went over the 151.5-point over/under number. Record: 17-5, 9-2 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 8: No. 24 Michigan defeated Indiana 70-67 on the road as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (137) went under the 1514.5-point over/under number. Record: 18-5, 10-2 in Big Ten.