Big Ten Daily (April 30): 11 Big Ten Players Enter as Early Entry Candidates for 2024 NBA Draft
On Tuesday, the NBA released the full list of college basketball players who submitted paperwork to be considered early entry candidates for the 2024 NBA Draft. Of the 195 players who were on the list, 11 came from the Big Ten.
There are several obvious and recognizable names out of the Big Ten on this list. Purdue big man and two-time Naismith National Player of the Year Zach Edey, as well as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard and Indiana's Kel'el Ware were all included.
The great thing about the NBA Draft? Players can go through the process while maintaining college eligibility. So, while some players have decided they won't return to the college game next season, others — such as AJ Storr, A.J. Hoggard and Payton Sandfort — are leaving the door open for a return.
Here's the complete list of Big Ten players who will test the NBA Draft waters this year, per the league's release:
- Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern
- Nimari Burnett, Michigan
- Cam Christie, Minnesota
- Zach Edey, Purdue
- Coleman Hawkins, Illinois
- A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State
- Scotty Middleton, Ohio State
- Payton Sandfort, Iowa
- AJ Storr, Wisconsin (transferred to Kansas)
- Kel'el Ware, Indiana
- Terrance Williams II, Michigan
Matt Rhule on the big stage
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was in the spotlight on Monday night. Literally.
On Monday, Rhule attended a country music concert performed by Zach Bryan at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. As Bryan prepared to close out the first night of his two-day show, he invited the Huskers coach on stage.
Rhule appeared to enjoy his time on stage, and wasn't afraid of the bright lights. He had no problem belting out the lyrics directly into the microphone.
Who doesn't love a coach willing to go up on stage and sing his lungs out at a country concert?
Rhule and Nebraska closed out spring practice over the weekend, hosting the annual spring game. The Huskers are entering their second season under the coaching regime in 2024.
